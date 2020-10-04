1/1
William Gale "Bill" Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Gale Porter was born on December 17, 1935 in Albany, MO to Ralph William and Neva (Ruch) Porter. He went to be with his savior on September 28, 2020.

Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara (Koch) Porter; two children, Gregory (Kenda) and LaDeane; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 901 SW Fillmore, Topeka, KS 66606.

To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved