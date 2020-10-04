William "Bill" Gale Porter was born on December 17, 1935 in Albany, MO to Ralph William and Neva (Ruch) Porter. He went to be with his savior on September 28, 2020.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara (Koch) Porter; two children, Gregory (Kenda) and LaDeane; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 901 SW Fillmore, Topeka, KS 66606.
