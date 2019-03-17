|
William Gerald Steinlage HOLTON - William Gerald Steinlage, 81, of Holton, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Topeka.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23rd at St Dominic Catholic Church in Holton. William will lie in state after 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Holton, where a Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, followed by visitation until 8:00. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019