William H. Gower
William H. Gower, Jr., age 88, of Topeka, passed away September 15, 2020.

He was born to William and Rosetta Gower on January 18, 1932. He married Eleanore Sherman on January 10, 1964. She predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by daughter Kim Robinett, son Brad (Shelley), son Jeff, and three grandchildren.

Honoring his request, William was cremated. Private inurnment of William and Eleanore will be at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery. Angels Above Cremation Services is helping the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5740 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
