William J. "Bill" Crowder

William J. "Bill" Crowder Obituary
William J. "Bill" Crowder William J. (Bill) Crowder, age 80 of Topeka, Kansas passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born August 14, 1938 to Charles and Alice Burd Crowder at Vliets, Kansas. He grew up in Blue Rapids, Kansas and graduated from Blue Rapids High School in 1956. This is where he met his high school sweetheart Kathryn Pishney and later married June 6, 1960.

Bill was a hands-on type person and enjoyed working on several farms. After graduation he travelled to Colorado with a farming harvest crew. He attended Kansas State University.

He then moved to Topeka where he began working at Armco Steel, he retired after 30 years. He semi-retired then began working at Heartland Park and Ramada Inn for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Kay of 58 years. Also surviving are their four children, Lori (John) Rea, Roderick (Lisa) Crowder, Darin (Christa), Lance (Lisa), all of Topeka; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bill leaves behind three sisters, Maxine Lang of Alamo, Texas, Peggy Snook, and Donna (Norman) Dederick of Topeka.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, John "Raymond" Crowder, Mahlyn Crowder, and Norval Crowder, and three sisters, Wilma Watters, Louise James, and Emma Kassebaum.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday, April 17 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 4525 NW Button Rd, Topeka, KS 66618. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Bill's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
