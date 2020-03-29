|
|
Dr. William J. Walls, MD, MBA Dr. William J. Walls, MD, MBA passed away March 23, 2020. He was born July 8, 1939 in Youngstown, OH. He served in the U.S. Navy, a veteran of the Vietnam War. On completing his residency, he became an Instructor and then Assistant Professor at the University of Kansas Medical Center. In July of 1976 he entered private practice in diagnostic radiology in Topeka, Kansas with Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, a large group of radiologists. While there he served as President of the Medical Staff at Stormont Vail Regional Medical Center as well as Chairman of Radiology and President of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine. In 2000 he retired from practice and accepted a position as a Medical Director at Medsolutions. He is survived by his wife, Mary Madeline Walls, two sons David B. Walls of Dallas, Texas and Michael J. Walls, of Leawood, Kansas as well as four grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020