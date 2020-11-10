William Joseph "Bill" Zeller, 76, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Bill married Linda Marie Zeller on June 5, 1965 in Topeka, KS. She preceded him in death on August 23, 2020. Survivors include three children, Dan Zeller of Topeka, Greg Zeller of Topeka and Brett (Krissy) Zeller of Houston, TX; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his brother, Bob Zeller of Topeka.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW. 17th St., Topeka. Cremation will follow the Mass. Private inurnment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Topeka. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
