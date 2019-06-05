|
|
William Joseph Ryan, III William Joseph Ryan, III 79, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born December 14, 1939 in Osage City, KS the son of William J. Ryan Jr, and Irene (Masters) Ryan.
Bill was joined in marriage to Collette Natalie on June 21, 1969. He worked and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. after 34 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Collette, son Paul Ryan, S.F. Calif, a daughter Natalie Ryan and granddaughter Haley Canfield both of Topeka, KS.
Memorial Service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church June 7 at 10am.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church 3509 SW Burlingame Rd. Topeka, KS 66611 or Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Cir, Topeka, KS 66606
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019