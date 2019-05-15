|
William K. Clark William K. Clark, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. He was born February 27, 1926 in Melvern, Kansas, the third of six children of Floyd Clark and Ella Hammond Clark.
Bill grew up in Topeka. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1943 before joining the Navy. Bill graduated from Notre Dame in 1947, and received his Master's degree from Kansas State University in 1951.
1951 also saw his marriage to Jane (Colby) Clark. In 1956 they settled in Manhattan, Kansas where their two daughters were born. Bill and Jane were later divorced. Jane passed away in 2012.
Bill taught geology at K-state for many years and also led summer field camps in Colorado.
He left teaching to pursue a career in the petroleum industry.
Bill stayed active in later years as an usher at the United Methodist Church of Manhattan and participating in the senior Iron-Man competition in Topeka.
Bill had a life-long love of nature and the outdoors. He was always ready for a walk in the woods, a lake-side picnic or an ice-skating party and loved sharing these activities with his extended family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his long-time companion, Norma Sikes, in 2017. He is survived by his brother, Fred Clark (Kay), of Kansas City; his daughter Courtney Clark-Wilkerson (Kirby) of Mannford, Oklahoma; his daughter Hilary Gillock (Eric) of Hays, Kansas; and his beloved grandsons, Sean and Seth Gillock.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Field Camp Scholarships at the Department of Geology, KSU (https://www.k-state.edu/geology/support-us.html)
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019