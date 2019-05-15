Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William K. Clark


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William K. Clark Obituary
William K. Clark William K. Clark, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. He was born February 27, 1926 in Melvern, Kansas, the third of six children of Floyd Clark and Ella Hammond Clark.

Bill grew up in Topeka. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1943 before joining the Navy. Bill graduated from Notre Dame in 1947, and received his Master's degree from Kansas State University in 1951.

1951 also saw his marriage to Jane (Colby) Clark. In 1956 they settled in Manhattan, Kansas where their two daughters were born. Bill and Jane were later divorced. Jane passed away in 2012.

Bill taught geology at K-state for many years and also led summer field camps in Colorado.

He left teaching to pursue a career in the petroleum industry.

Bill stayed active in later years as an usher at the United Methodist Church of Manhattan and participating in the senior Iron-Man competition in Topeka.

Bill had a life-long love of nature and the outdoors. He was always ready for a walk in the woods, a lake-side picnic or an ice-skating party and loved sharing these activities with his extended family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his long-time companion, Norma Sikes, in 2017. He is survived by his brother, Fred Clark (Kay), of Kansas City; his daughter Courtney Clark-Wilkerson (Kirby) of Mannford, Oklahoma; his daughter Hilary Gillock (Eric) of Hays, Kansas; and his beloved grandsons, Sean and Seth Gillock.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Field Camp Scholarships at the Department of Geology, KSU (https://www.k-state.edu/geology/support-us.html)

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now