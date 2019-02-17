Home

William L. "Bill" Higgs

William L. "Bill" Higgs Obituary
William L. "Bill" Higgs William L. "Bill" Higgs, 68, of Mission, TX, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019.

He was born December 14, 1950, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of William M. and Evelyn Higgs. Bill graduated from Highland Park High School. He retired from AT&T in 2005.

Bill is survived by his wife, Siri Higgs, Mission, TX. Sons, Brian (Stephanie) Higgs, Olathe, KS and Mark (Stephenie) Higgs, Spring Hill, KS. Grandchildren, Blake Higgs and Rylee Higgs.

Following Bill's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held in Kansas at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
