Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Resources
More Obituaries for William Merrifield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Merrifield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Merrifield Obituary
William L. Merrifield William L. Merrifield, 94, longtime resident of Lake Perry, passed away on January 8, 2020.

He worked as an agent with the Missouri Pacific Railroad in Topeka before retiring. Mr. Merrifield was longtime member of West Side Baptist Church in Topeka.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at West Side Baptist Church in Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart of America Adult and Teen Challenge, 9800 E 350 Highway, Raytown, Missouri 64133. To leave the family a message, please visit

www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -