|
|
William L. Merrifield William L. Merrifield, 94, longtime resident of Lake Perry, passed away on January 8, 2020.
He worked as an agent with the Missouri Pacific Railroad in Topeka before retiring. Mr. Merrifield was longtime member of West Side Baptist Church in Topeka.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at West Side Baptist Church in Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart of America Adult and Teen Challenge, 9800 E 350 Highway, Raytown, Missouri 64133. To leave the family a message, please visit
www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020