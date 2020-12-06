William L. "Bill" Miller, 76, of Tecumseh, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and as per Bill's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Bill's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.