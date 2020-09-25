Graveside services for William L. "Bill" Raine will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Maple Hill Cemetery. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery. Bill will lie in state and the family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Maple Hill Community Congregational Church and sent in care of the funeral home. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
. Masks and social distancing are requested at both the visitation and the graveside service.
The Raine family would like to Thank Dr. David Einspahr and staff, Dr. Patrick Birkbeck and staff, the staff at Stormont Vail Hospital, and the staff at Interim Home Health Care. Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys is in charge of arrangements.