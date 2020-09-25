1/
William L. "Bill" Raine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services for William L. "Bill" Raine will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Maple Hill Cemetery. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery. Bill will lie in state and the family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Maple Hill Community Congregational Church and sent in care of the funeral home. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com. Masks and social distancing are requested at both the visitation and the graveside service.

The Raine family would like to Thank Dr. David Einspahr and staff, Dr. Patrick Birkbeck and staff, the staff at Stormont Vail Hospital, and the staff at Interim Home Health Care. Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved