Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Jefferson Assembly of God Church
8640 Clark Road
Meriden, KS
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Jefferson Assembly of God Church
8640 Clark Road
Meriden, KS
View Map
William L. "Bill" Zotto


1931 - 2019
William L. "Bill" Zotto Obituary
William L. "Bill" Zotto William "Bill" L. Zotto, 88, of Ozawkie, Kansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Bill was born on March 1, 1931 to William L. and Mary R. (Cawthon) Zotto of Burlington, New Jersey. Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Theresa (Eakes) Zotto; three children, Teresa (husband, Steve) VanBuskirk, Shawnee; Faith (Michael) Yznaga, Cleveland, Ohio; Bill (Debra Bernard) Zotto, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, discharged on February 4, 1955 with the rank of Aerographer's Mate Petty Officer 1st Class. His military decorations include the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal (European). One of Bill's greatest memories of his Naval career was serving aboard the USS Baltimore Heavy Cruiser as part of the US Navy flotilla honoring the coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth on June 2, 1953.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Jefferson Assembly of God Church, 8640 Clark Road, Meriden, Kansas with a memorial service to follow at 11:00am. Parker-Price Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Bill's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
