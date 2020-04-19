|
|
William Lance Wheeler, 75 passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Born July 14, 1944 in Seattle, Washington to John P. and Harriet E. Wheeler.
A graduate of Garden City High School (62), Garden City Community College and Pittsburgh State University. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Topeka, Kansas.
William retired from Kaw Area Technical School with 29 years of service as Head of the Technical Drafting Department, educator, board advisor, and night school administrator. He was a woodworker, inventor, excellent cook, Santa Claus (with Shirley as Mrs. Claus), an avid motorcyclist, auto enthusiast and world traveler. He loved his dog Spunky and all of God's creatures.
William married to Shirley Jeanette Taylor of Garden City, Kansas in 1965. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2019. Survivors include a son William R. Wheeler and wife Barbara A. Wheeler, daughter A. Heather Kern, and husband Wayne Kern (dec.), grandchildren William C. Wheeler and Chloe' E. (Wheeler) Reece and husband A. Chriss Reece, a brother John P. Wheeler Jr., a sister, Susan Joy (Wheeler) Bednasek and husband Scott Bednasek, sisters-in-laws Bonnie Jean Wheeler, and Margie Kate Sloan and husband Gary Sloan, brother-in-law Anthony Taylor (dec.), along with numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for both William and Shirley will be 10:00 a.m. July 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Topeka, Kansas. Placement of their urns will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka, KS.
Please celebrate his life with a contribution to cancer research or groups that support animals.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020