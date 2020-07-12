Shirley Jeanette Wheeler, 72 passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019. Born August 11, 1947 in Alva, Oklahoma to Lee and Margie Taylor.
William Lance Wheeler, 72 passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Born July 14, 1944 in Seattle, Washington to John P. and Harriet E. Wheeler.
They married March 5, 1965. They are survived by their son William R. Wheeler and wife Barbara A. Wheeler, daughter A. Heather Kern, grandchildren William C. Wheeler and Chloe' E. (Wheeler) Reece and husband A. Chriss Reece, brother John P. Wheeler Jr., Susan Joy (Wheeler) Bednasek and husband Scott Bednasek, sisters-in-laws Bonnie Jean Wheeler, and Margie Kate Sloan and husband Gary Sloan, Shirley's brother Anthony Taylor (dec.) along with numerous loving nieces and nephews. Memorial services for William and Shirley are scheduled for July 14, 2020 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Topeka, Kansas.
They loved their dog Spunky and all of God's creatures. Please celebrate their lives with a contribution to cancer research or groups that support animals. A Live-stream of the mass will be shared at www.facebook.com/jim.garcia.503
and www.facebook.com/Our-Lady-of-Guadalupe-Church-168995606450408/
Please check Brennan Mathena website .... for any potential schedule changes Monday after 5 pm. www.brennanmathenafh.com
