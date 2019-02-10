Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
William Lynn

William Lynn Obituary
William Lynn William Edward Lynn, 77, Topeka, Kansas, passed away from lung cancer Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the House at Midland Care.

Bill was the son of Russell and Nora Davies Lynn. He graduated from Emporia High School, served our country in the U.S. Navy and had a 38 year career in telecommunications retiring from AT&T in 2002.

Burial will be private. Those who loved Bill will celebrate his life each day.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS.

To read his full obituary and to send your memories of good times with Bill, please

visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
