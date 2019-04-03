|
|
William M. "Bill" McCauley William "Bill" Mortimer McCauley, 98, of Topeka, KS, formerly of Great Bend, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was born December 26, 1920 in Holton, KS, the son of Mortimer E. and Jeanette (Chrisman) McCauley.
Bill graduated from Holton High School in 1938. He spent most of his life in Great Bend and moved to Topeka in 2009. He was a civilian with the Signal Corps during WWII. He was a parts manager for Foley Tractor in Great Bend, retiring in 1985.
He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church and American Legion both in Great Bend. Bill was a Ham Radio Operator; his call letters were W0QGO.
Bill married Ruth Darlene Spicher on April 13, 1941 in Topeka; she preceded him in death on August 20, 2008. They celebrated over 67 years of marriage. He was also preceded a sister, Lucille Miller and 2 brothers, Russell and Fred McCauley.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Borsick (Robert) of Topeka, KS; 4 grandchildren, Kylie Loupe, Connor Loupe, Holly Betts and Lori Koelsch and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the First United Presbyterian Church in Great Bend. Burial will follow in the Great Bend Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials may be given to the First United Presbyterian Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019