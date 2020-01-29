|
|
William "Mac" McKusker William "Mac" McKusker, 76, of Topeka, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.
Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the celebration of Mac's life begins at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS 66611. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit
www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020