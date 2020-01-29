Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Countryside United Methodist Church
3221 SW Burlingame Rd
Topeka, KS
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Countryside United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William McKusker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Mac" McKusker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Mac" McKusker Obituary
William "Mac" McKusker William "Mac" McKusker, 76, of Topeka, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.

Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the celebration of Mac's life begins at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS 66611. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit

www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -