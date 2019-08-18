|
|
William Ridgway For Bill Ridgway, "Greetings" was the first step to making sure you felt like you were the most important person in room and that your story was the only story worth hearing. And Bill would reaffirm that feeling the next time you saw him, as he would recall every detail you previously shared and pick up the conversation right where you left off.
William "Bill" French Ridgway, 83, passed peacefully at home on August 17, 2019. Bill was married to Marcella "Marcy" Engroff Ridgway (d.2005) for nearly thirty years and with whom he shared eight children. In their years together, they lived in Topeka, New Orleans, Nashville, and Chicago, finally settling in Bedford, TX, in 1988. In 2019, Bill returned to his home state of Kansas.
Bill Ridgway was born on July 25, 1936, in Coffeyville, Kansas to John and Ellen Ridgway, who had emigrated from Cork, Ireland. Throughout his life, Bill was a devoted Catholic and servant of God.
Bill's professional passion was helping local governments perform at the highest levels for their residents and businesses. His early professional career included leadership roles at the Dodge City Chamber of Commerce, where he served as President. Later, he served in the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and was appointed to the Small Business Advisory Committee by U.S. Senator Bob Dole.
Bill cemented his professional legacy as a civic leader in Bedford, TX, where he served as President of the Hearst-Euless-Bedford (HEB) Chamber of Commerce and spent more than a decade focused on the economic development of the HEB community. In his honor and in recognition of his accomplishments, the HEB Chamber of Commerce annually awards the Bill Ridgway Spirit of Enterprise Award to individuals or entities who have been significantly involved in the economic development of the HEB community.
Bill is predeceased by his wife Marcy; sisters, Eileen Ridgway, Harriett Halpin; brother, Jack Ridgway; and step-son, Keith Belden (d.2017). He is survived by his sister, Philomena O'Connell; children, Michelle and Michael Moritz, Jim Belden, Gerri Ann and Hector Vasquez, John William and Debbie Ridgway, Jackie Ridgway and Celeste Methot, John Michael Ridgway and Marcie and Will Kinzel; grandchildren, Devin, Ryan, Andrew, Laura, Joey, Jessie, Whitney, Rene, Robert, Michael, Christopher, Rylee, Keith, Katie, Marcella, Madeleine, William, and JR; great-grandchildren Alexis, Cameron, and Jackson; and countless cousins, nieces and nephews spread across the United States and Ireland.
Bill will lie in state Tuesday, August 20, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Services will be in Coffeyville, Kansas. Due to construction in Holy Name Catholic Church, the rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Holy Name Catholic School Gymnasium, next door to the church, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, in the gym. Committal service will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Coffeyville, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to Holy Name Church, Coffeyville, sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019