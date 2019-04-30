Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
William (Bill) Smith Sr.

William (Bill) Smith Sr. Obituary
William (Bill) Smith, Sr. William (Bill) Smith Sr., 93, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.

The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburn Cemetery, in Auburn.

The full obituary will appear in Wednesday, May 1, 2019 edition. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
