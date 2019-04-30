|
William (Bill) Smith, Sr. William (Bill) Smith Sr., 93, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburn Cemetery, in Auburn.
The full obituary will appear in Wednesday, May 1, 2019 edition. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019