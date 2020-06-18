William "Bill" Streeter
William "Bill" Streeter, 80, passed away Friday evening, June 13, 2020, following a long courageous battle with kidney failure.

Per Bill's request, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Survivors include three sons, Evan, Jeff and Ryan; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters Rita (Corky) Acker and Dottie Pokorney and a brother Robert Streeter

To read the full obituary or leave a message for the family, visit Carlson-Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home website,

www.irvinparkview.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
