William "Bill" Streeter, 80, passed away Friday evening, June 13, 2020, following a long courageous battle with kidney failure.Per Bill's request, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Survivors include three sons, Evan, Jeff and Ryan; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters Rita (Corky) Acker and Dottie Pokorney and a brother Robert StreeterTo read the full obituary or leave a message for the family, visit Carlson-Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home website,