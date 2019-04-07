Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. "Bill" Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William T. "Bill" Jordan Obituary
William T. "Bill" Jordan William T. "Bill" Jordan, 86, Topeka, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Bill married Grace Davis Lee on June 16, 1958 in Elkins, WV. His wife of 61 years survives. Other survivors include daughters, Linda (David) Martin, Lenexa, Louise (Troy) Nitcher, Wichita, Susan (Thad) Winkelman, Topeka, Anne (Bryan) Cahoone, De Soto; and 6 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road.

To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now