William T. "Bill" Jordan William T. "Bill" Jordan, 86, Topeka, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Bill married Grace Davis Lee on June 16, 1958 in Elkins, WV. His wife of 61 years survives. Other survivors include daughters, Linda (David) Martin, Lenexa, Louise (Troy) Nitcher, Wichita, Susan (Thad) Winkelman, Topeka, Anne (Bryan) Cahoone, De Soto; and 6 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019