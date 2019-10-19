|
|
Rev. William "Bill" Tudor A celebration of life for Rev. William (Bill) Tudor will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 21, at the Overbrook United Methodist Church. He died October 16 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook.
William Glenn Tudor was born June 7, 1924, in Lakeview, Ohio, the oldest of eight children of Omer William and Pauline Houchin Tudor. He graduated from Belle Center, OH, high school in 1942 and worked as an aircraft mechanic at Wright Patterson Field before joining the Navy in 1943. He served on the USS Lake Champlain during World War II.
After discharge from the Navy, he earned degrees from Otterbein College in Westerville, OH, in 1948 and from Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, IL, in 1951.
He married Phyllis Ella Watkins on May 13, 1944. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage until her death on August 14, 2015.Together they served Evangelical United Brethren and United Methodist churches in Batavia, IL; Drummond, OK; and Leonardville, Holton and Overbrook, KS.
He is survived by sons Bill (Lorie) of Wilmington, DE, and Steve (May) of Topeka; daughters Phyllis (Ed) Daniels of Fort Worth, TX; and Imozelle (Jim) McVeigh of San Diego, CA; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A brother, Don Tudor, and a sister, Eileen Williams, both of Ohio, also survive.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019