Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
William Wallace Bunten Obituary
William Wallace Bunten, son of Robert Muir Bunten and Mary Rock Bunten, was born April 5, 1930, in Topeka, Kansas, and died February 29, 2020, from complications of pneumonia.

Bill married JoAnn Heyka, of Belleville, Kansas, on January 27, 1962, and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage. They raised two children, William Wallace, Jr. and Sandra Ann. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Muir Bunten, Jr. (Barbara). He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; their two children, Bill (Stephanie), Sandra (Bruce Schoenhofer); grandchildren, Elaine, Suzy and Hillary; brothers John Bunten (Anne, deceased) of Dallas, Texas, and Steve Bunten (Susan) of Leawood; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill greatly enjoyed his years at Topeka High School and at the University of Kansas, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He graduated in 1952 with a degree in Business Administration, after which he served in the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Captain. He was vice president of Kaw Dehydrating Company, president of the Bunten Company property management, and served on many boards and commissions in Topeka.

Bill dedicated his life to public service, beginning with his election to the Kansas House of Representatives in 1962. He chaired the House Appropriations committee and later served in the Kansas Senate before he was elected mayor of Topeka.

Bill adored his family and his absence will leave a lasting void in their lives. He treasured his years of public service and helping those he served. He was proud of the Topeka community, and he worked tirelessly for its betterment. He loved all animals and made friends with neighborhood dogs during his daily walks.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 Mount Hope Chapel, 4700 SW 17th in Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720.

To leave a message for his family online, please visit

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
