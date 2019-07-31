Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
William Wayne "Bill" Cochren

William Wayne "Bill" Cochren Obituary
William Wayne "Bill" Cochren William Wayne "Bill" Cochren, 90, of Whiting, KS, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton with burial to follow in the Springhill Cemetery in Whiting, KS. Family will greet friends from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Jackson County 4-H c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
