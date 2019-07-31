|
William Wayne "Bill" Cochren William Wayne "Bill" Cochren, 90, of Whiting, KS, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton with burial to follow in the Springhill Cemetery in Whiting, KS. Family will greet friends from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Jackson County 4-H c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019