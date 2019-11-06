|
|
Wilma "Willie" Duethman Wilma "Willie" Opal (Ruby) Duethman, age 93, of Paola passed away November 2, 2019 in Spring Hill, Kansas. Willie is survived by four children Charles (Sue) Duethman of Stilwell, Mary Jo (Mike) Brosch of Leawood, Jan (Richard) Torrez of Topeka, and Jon (Loretta) Duethman of Wellsville; 20 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren. Rosary: Dengel & Son Mortuary in Paola, Friday, November 8, 2019, 6:00pm followed by visitation until 8:00pm. Funeral: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 9:00am, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Paola. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Ottawa. A lunch at Holy Trinity, 501 E. Chippewa, Paola, KS will be served at 12 o'clock noon. Memorials: Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola, sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019