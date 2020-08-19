Wilma Jean Boyd, 89, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, formerly of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 of natural causes.
She was born April 30, 1931, in Aurora, Colorado, the daughter of Clinton Ralph and Velma Mae (Kukuk) Chapman. Shortly after birth the family moved to Waverly, Ks where she spent her childhood. She was a graduate of Waverly High School where she enjoyed watching her brothers and future husband play various sports.
Wilma married her high school sweetheart, Robert V. Boyd, on February 18, 1951 in Waverly, KS. Bob preceded her in death on February 17, 1998. They made Topeka, Ks their home where Wilma was a dedicated mother and home maker. She enjoyed all family related activities and was an avid sports fan. She attended Topeka Bible Church and Cherry Hills Community Church in Colorado. Her kind soul and happy outlook made her a favorite of those she met.
She spent the last years of her life living in Colorado with her son and family.
Survivors include children, Sheree Jean (Mark) Yardley, of Berryton, KS and Robert Mark (Alice) Boyd of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandchildren, Zachary Yardley of Olathe, KS, Katie Kaberline of Tecumseh, KS and Bobby Boyd of Highlands Ranch, CO; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings Leota (Chapman) Stevens, Clinton Chapman and Dale Chapman.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 22nd at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, Kansas.
Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Bible Church, 1135 SW College, Topeka, KS 66604.