1/1
Wilma Jean Boyd
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Jean Boyd, 89, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, formerly of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 of natural causes.

She was born April 30, 1931, in Aurora, Colorado, the daughter of Clinton Ralph and Velma Mae (Kukuk) Chapman. Shortly after birth the family moved to Waverly, Ks where she spent her childhood. She was a graduate of Waverly High School where she enjoyed watching her brothers and future husband play various sports.

Wilma married her high school sweetheart, Robert V. Boyd, on February 18, 1951 in Waverly, KS. Bob preceded her in death on February 17, 1998. They made Topeka, Ks their home where Wilma was a dedicated mother and home maker. She enjoyed all family related activities and was an avid sports fan. She attended Topeka Bible Church and Cherry Hills Community Church in Colorado. Her kind soul and happy outlook made her a favorite of those she met.

She spent the last years of her life living in Colorado with her son and family.

Survivors include children, Sheree Jean (Mark) Yardley, of Berryton, KS and Robert Mark (Alice) Boyd of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandchildren, Zachary Yardley of Olathe, KS, Katie Kaberline of Tecumseh, KS and Bobby Boyd of Highlands Ranch, CO; and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings Leota (Chapman) Stevens, Clinton Chapman and Dale Chapman.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 22nd at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, Kansas.

Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Bible Church, 1135 SW College, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved