Wilma Jeanette (Tabor) Bowers Wilma Jeanette Tabor Bowers, 84, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on December 27, 2019.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 3 at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valencia Cemetery, Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020