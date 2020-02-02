|
|
Wilma Lois (Hefty) Fowler Wilma Lois Hefty Fowler passed away, January 25, 2020 at Topeka, Kansas.
She was born March 21, 1921 at the family home north of Valley Falls, Kansas the daughter of Walter and Rose (Schadt) Hefty. In 1949 she married David Warren Fowler. He preceded her in death in 1995. They were preceded in death by their daughter, Janet Kay Fowler, in 1985.
Lois was a graduate of Valley Falls High School. She received a teaching certificate through a training course taken at the Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas. She attended El Dorado Junior College in El Dorado, Kansas and later graduated from the Kansas State Teachers College (now known as Emporia State University) in Emporia, Kansas with a Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education. She taught in rural schools in Atchison and Jefferson counties in Kansas and in one of the elementary schools in Parson, Kansas. Lois was a member of the Crestview United Methodist Church and was a member of its Women's Organization, Keenagers, Philomathean Club, and the Kansas Capital Quilters Guild.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joann Hefty, Valley Falls, KS and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Russell Hefty, Paul Hefty, Ruth McKibben and Glenn Hefty.
A memorial service will be 10:00 am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 SW Eveningside Drive, Topeka, KS 66614. A private inurnment will be at a later at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Crestview United Methodist Church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020