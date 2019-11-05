Home

Wilma Ferrick
Wilma Louise Ferrick

Wilma Louise Ferrick Obituary
Wilma Louise Ferrick Wilma L. Ferrick, age 90, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home in Topeka.

A reception will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Mt. Hope Cemetery and Reception Center and funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the CAT Association, Tecumseh Kiwanis or God's Storehouse and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
