Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Lyndon United Methodist Church
Wilma Schwemmer


1922 - 2019
Wilma Schwemmer Obituary
Wilma Schwemmer Lyndon--Wilma Schwemmer, 96, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook, Kansas. She was born on October 27, 1922 in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter of W.C. and Lydia Hildenbrand Wulfkuhle.

Wilma had lived in Stull for many years before moving to rural Lyndon in 1969.

Wilma worked for Gibb's Clothing as a sales clerk and bookkeeper. Most of her life was spent as a farmer's wife. She was a member of the Stull United Methodist Church and then the Lyndon United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women at both churches, was a leader of Stull Busy Beavers Club and the EHU.

Wilma was married to Paul Schwemmer on April 16, 1942 in Stull.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Paul on March 20, 2000; and by a daughter, Cynda Schwemmer on August 20, 1982.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Joyce Pierce-Cox (Ron) of Lyndon; her two grandchildren, Jeff (Julie) Pierce and Jennifer (Scott) Hamlet; her three step grandchildren, Ronnie Cox, Kathy Holmes and Kevin Cox; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jayla, Logan, and Noah; and ten step great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Wilma will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 12 at the Lyndon United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Stull Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Feltner Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Lyndon United Methodist Women or the Stull United Methodist Women, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
