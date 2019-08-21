|
|
Wilmer G. "Bill" Rahe Hiawatha....Wilmer G. Rahe, 82, of Hiawatha, died August 16, 2019, at Two Timbers in Highland.
Among survivors are his wife Cora Lee (Huffman) Rahe of the home.
Family Visitation: 6-730 p.m. Wednesday at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Celebration of Life Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Hiawatha.
Memorials: Church Memorial Fund or LInn Cemetery in care of funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019