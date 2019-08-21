Home

Chapel Oaks Funeral Home - Hiawatha
124 S. 7th St.
Hiawatha, KS 66434
785-742-2212
Wilmer G. "Bill" Rahe

Wilmer G. "Bill" Rahe Obituary
Wilmer G. "Bill" Rahe Hiawatha....Wilmer G. Rahe, 82, of Hiawatha, died August 16, 2019, at Two Timbers in Highland.

Among survivors are his wife Cora Lee (Huffman) Rahe of the home.

Family Visitation: 6-730 p.m. Wednesday at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.

Celebration of Life Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Hiawatha.

Memorials: Church Memorial Fund or LInn Cemetery in care of funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
