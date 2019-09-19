Home

Winifred Arnold Scarrow

Winifred Arnold Scarrow Obituary
Winifred Arnold Scarrow Winifred Arnold Scarrow, 82, of Salina, died Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born December 31, 1936 in Monte Vista, Colorado, the daughter of Wilfred and Jessie Arnold of Eskridge, Kansas. She lived the past 36 years in Salina.

Winnie is survived by: daughter, Ronda Kraus of Marion; son, Eric Sommer of Solomon; sister, Margret Velharticky of Topeka; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is handling arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
