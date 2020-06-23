Winifred Eva Rutherford
Winifred Eva Rutherford, 87, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, June 19th, 2020.

She was born Aug. 16, 1932 on a farm in the St. Bridget Parish north of Axtell, KS of William McBride and Teresa McGrath. She was the sister of Rose Ann McBride, Sarah Thomas, John McBride, Rita Fisher, Nancy Boose, James McBride, Thomas McBride and Margie Ice.

She attended a one room school house, Pleasant Valley Grade School, and graduated from Seneca Public High School.

She worked in the Kansas Secretary of State office for more than 30 years and was proud to have been a part of four Secretary of State's administrations: Paul and Elwill Shanahan, Jack Brier, and Bill Graves.

She married Rob Roy "Pete" Rutherford Jr., on June 21, 1952 at Assumption Church, Topeka. He preceded her in death April 2, 2001. They had five children, Rob Roy Rutherford III (Janie), Marcia Erickson (Bruce, deceased), Mary Frantz (Jim), Jane Fernkopf (John), and Scott Rutherford (Sue). She had 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was a charter member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church and a founding member of St. Theresa's Guild.

She lived her last years at Atria Hearthstone in Topeka and was delighted by the friends she found there, she missed them during the Covid lockdown period. She was grateful for the wonderful caregivers that assisted her.

Services will be at St. Matthew's Church. Visitation 8:00-8:30 a.m., followed by Rosary and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Church, sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
