Winifred Helen "Winnie" (McGregor) Mason Winifred Helen "Winnie" (McGregor) Mason, 93, of Topeka, lived with gusto to Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was born October 28, 1926, at home in rural Norway, Kansas, the daughter of Lloyd Alan and Gladys Emily (Gile) McGregor. She was in the last graduating class of Norway High School and soon ventured away from her Republic County home to jobs with the railroad and then the phone company. She met and married Lester Brockman and they had one daughter, Rebecca.
Winnie returned to North Central Kansas some year's later and made Kansas her home for good. She was a kind and loving mother; she worked hard, was fiercely independent, loyal and shared a love for sarcasm and good humor with her siblings. While living in Wichita, she met Robert Mason to whom she was married until his death in 1995.
Winnie was never idle. When she wasn't working, she crocheted, knitted, embroidered, cross-stitched and sewed. She baked, especially at Christmas. In the spring and summer she canned and made jams and pickles. She and Bob loved spending time with friends bowling, playing cards, fishing and always laughing.
Winnie spent her final days with the loving staff at Rolling Hills Health Center in Topeka. Family, living and passed, were never far from Winnie's thoughts. She was devoted to her daughter and her grandsons were a long awaited blessing.
Winnie is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Terry) Holmquist of Topeka, KS; a brother, Gerald (Sharon) McGregor; a sister, Marla (Jim) DeBroekert; two grandsons, Gregory and Christopher and many nieces, nephews, cousins and host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Mason (September 6, 1995); an older brother, Francis (Mae) McGregor and a nephew, Kevin McGregor.
Winnie touched many lives and she will be greatly missed.
Honoring Winnie's request, cremation is planned. Interment of the cremated remains will take place at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Gypsum Hill Cemetery in Salina, Kansas.
A memorial ceremony will be held in July 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, Kansas. Memorial contributions can be made to Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, c/o Marvin Herrman, 1049 Union Road, Scandia, Kansas 66966.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020