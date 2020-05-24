Home

Winifred J. "Winnie" Krueger Winifred J. "Winnie" Krueger, 94, Topeka, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

Winifred was born November 13, 1925 in Courtland, the daughter of Martin A. and Hannah L. (Peterson) Larson. She graduated from Courtland High School.

She was employed by the Kansas Legislature for over 30 years and retired as a File Clerk Supervisor.

She was a member of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Winifred married Elmer Krueger on June 2, 1946 in Topeka. He died December 24, 1991. Survivors include sons, Terry (Anita) Krueger, Gainesville, FL, Steve (Mary) Krueger, Topeka; and grandchildren, Marc and Patrick Krueger. She was preceded in death by 7 sisters, Myrtle Nondorf, Delpha Grim, Mary Smith, Edna Dickie, Edyth Colman, Wilma Butler and Delores Long.

Cremation has taken place and no public services are planned.

The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice staff for the care they provided.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit

www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020
