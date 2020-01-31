|
|
Woodie Parker Woodie Parker, 72, of Valley Falls, KS passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born in Topeka, KS, the son of John and Georgia Parker. He served during the Vietnam War. Woodie married Cindy Biester on August 30, 1980. They have one son, Neil Parker. Woodie also has a daughter, Teresa Krause, from a previous marriage and three grandchildren. Woodie has two brothers, Phil Parker (Barbara) and John Parker (Jane Cates) both of Topeka, KS.
Woodie sang and played drums many years singing country and Christian music.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 2:00 pm at Jefferson Assembly of God, 8640 Clark Road, Meriden, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Homestead, 3181 Chautauqua Road, Holton, KS 66436, in honor of Neil Parker.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020