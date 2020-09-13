Yao Lin Hsu, 77, died in her home in Renton, WA on September 7, 2020 surrounded by her children, grandchildren and sister.
Yao Lin Hsu was born August 17, 1943 in Taipei, Taiwan. She was the daughter of Ching-Huah Lin and Fumei Lin and married to Dr. Cheng-Hsien Hsu on October 27, 1967. In addition to being survived by her husband, she is survived by her children Cassandra Lin Hsu of Renton, WA, her son Michael Norris and Tanya (Novak) Hsu and her grandchildren, Mia, Isaac, and Calvin of Vancouver, BC, Canada; sisters Tzu Lin and Ching Lin of Bellevue, WA and brother Jack Lin who lives in China. She also leaves behind many family members from the Hsu Family and the Lin Family including many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Yao graduated with a Bachelors degree in History from Fu-Jen Catholic University of Taipei, Taiwan in 1967 and immigrated to Chicago, IL in 1968 with her husband. In 1974, she moved to Topeka, KS with her family. For more than 29 years, Yao worked as the business manager of her husband's clinic, Topeka Urology Clinic. In 2016 she and her husband moved from Topeka, KS to Renton, WA to be closer to family.
Yao enjoyed music, which included taking piano lessons again later in life. She also enjoyed art, reading, her investment club, gardening and skiing in the Colorado Rockies. She adored her three grandchildren. She also had an adventurous spirit loving to travel around the world, including tours to both the Arctic Circle and Antarctica.
She always looked her best, whether she was gardening, playing with her grandchildren, or attending one of the many musical concerts she enjoyed. She was a loving and selfless caretaker of her family, including visiting her husband daily at his assisted living facility until she became too sick to do so.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made online at https://secure.seattlecca.org/
(Note: please designate Yao Hsu in the Tribute Information box) or sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385. Checks may be made payable to SCCA with indication that they are in memory of Yao Lin Hsu. Donations will go to support cancer research. SCCA is where Yao received her cancer treatment with world-class care and a wonderful medical team. Yao Lin Hsu