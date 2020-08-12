1/1
York Haines
York William Haines, 45, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Among those grateful to have shared York's life are his mother, Lorna Haines Larson (Steve); sister, Heather Strecker (Scott); brother, Quentin Haines (Cyndi); nephews and nieces, Jachob, Jensenn, Sam, Max, Ben, Aden, Grace, Roby and Hudson; his former spouse, Hannah Titus; his companion, Deb Bennett; uncles, aunts, cousins; and many friends from all walks of life.

York was preceded in death by his father, Roy Haines, Jr., his maternal grandparents, Grandma Lavinia and Papa Charles Holsapple; his paternal grandparents, Roy, Sr. and Patricia Haines; and his beloved dogs, Berkly and Cottee.

A Celebration of York's Life will be Friday, August 14th 5:30-9:30 pm at Lake Shawnee Shelter House #6, 3521 SE East Edge Rd. Topeka KS.

Please consider a donation in York's memory to Helping Hands Humane Society sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

To read York's complete obituary and leave condolences online, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
