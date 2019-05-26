Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street PO Box 602
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Netawaka Cemetery
Netawaka, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yuvonne Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yuvonne Corinne Wolfe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yuvonne Corinne Wolfe Obituary
Yuvonne Corinne Wolfe 85, of Meriden, died Friday, Apr. 26, at the Hickory Pointe Care Center. She was born May 20, 1933 in Callender, Iowa, the daughter of Martin Harrison and Marjorie Eleanor Fry Wolfe. She was a 1951 graduate of Hiawatha High School. She joined the US Navy in 1954, and was trained as a Communications Technician. She achieved the rank of Communications Technician First Class. She worked as a federal civilian employee of the Naval Security Group Headquarters, Washington, D.C. In 1968, she accepted a GS-5 position with the Naval Security Group Headquarters, and later a position with the Naval Registered Publications System. She retired as a GS-12 in 1988. She was a member of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Thomas Lee Chapter, Fairfax, VA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Lois Irene Bolz , Joyce Anne Meredith, Donna Marie Butrick & a brother, Richard Lee Wolfe. She is survived by one sister, Karen Dee Millenbrunch of Hoyt, KS, numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends, Gerald and Theresa Skaggs. Per her wishes, Yuvonne was cremated.

Inurnment will be 2 PM , Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Netawaka Cemetery in Netawaka, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Cat Association of Topeka or the Hickory Pointe Resident Activity Fund, C/O Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602 Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at www.barnettfamilyfh.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now