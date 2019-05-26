|
Yuvonne Corinne Wolfe 85, of Meriden, died Friday, Apr. 26, at the Hickory Pointe Care Center. She was born May 20, 1933 in Callender, Iowa, the daughter of Martin Harrison and Marjorie Eleanor Fry Wolfe. She was a 1951 graduate of Hiawatha High School. She joined the US Navy in 1954, and was trained as a Communications Technician. She achieved the rank of Communications Technician First Class. She worked as a federal civilian employee of the Naval Security Group Headquarters, Washington, D.C. In 1968, she accepted a GS-5 position with the Naval Security Group Headquarters, and later a position with the Naval Registered Publications System. She retired as a GS-12 in 1988. She was a member of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Thomas Lee Chapter, Fairfax, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Lois Irene Bolz , Joyce Anne Meredith, Donna Marie Butrick & a brother, Richard Lee Wolfe. She is survived by one sister, Karen Dee Millenbrunch of Hoyt, KS, numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends, Gerald and Theresa Skaggs. Per her wishes, Yuvonne was cremated.
Inurnment will be 2 PM , Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Netawaka Cemetery in Netawaka, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Cat Association of Topeka or the Hickory Pointe Resident Activity Fund, C/O Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602 Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019