Yuvonne Wolfe Yuvonne Corinne Wolfe, 86 of Meriden, Ks., formerly of Hiawatha, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hickory Pointe Home in Oskaloosa, Ks.
She was born May 20, 1933 in Callender, Iowa, the daughter of Martin Harrison and Marjorie Eleanor Fry Wolfe. She graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1951. She worked for Community Laundry in Hiawatha and Ed Marlings in Topeka before joining U.S. Navy in May of 1954.
She achieved the rank of Communications Technician First Class and was discharged from the Navy in March 1964. She worked as a civilian federal employee of the Naval Security Group Headquarters in Washington, D.C., then left the federal government in September 1966 to work in Philadelphia, Pa. She returned to federal government in June 1968 and accepted a GS-5 position with Naval Security Group Headquarters and later the Naval Registered Publications System (later retitled Communications Security Material Systems) retiring with a GS-12 in June 1988, returned home to Meriden. She was a member of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Thomas Lee Chapter in Fairfax, Va.
Survivors one sister Karen D. (Wolfe) Millenbruch; Hoyt, Ks., numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 sisters, Lois Bolz, Joyce Meredith, Donna Butrick and one brother, Richard (Dick) Lee Wolfe.
She was cremated. Services will be May 31st, 2019 in Netawaka, Ks at 2:00 PM.
Contributions can be made to Hickory Home in Oskaloosa, Ks.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019