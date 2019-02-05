|
|
Yvette "Nada" Brooks Yvette "Nada" Brooks, 58, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in Topeka, KS. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 3:00pm- 7:00pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00am at El Shaddai Ministries: 920 SE Sherman Ave. (Topeka). Please visit Ms. Brooks' celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019