Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel
401 SW Harrison Street
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 234-1707
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel
401 SW Harrison Street
Topeka, KS 66603
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
El Shaddai Ministries
920 SE Sherman Ave.
Topeka, KS
Yvette "Nada" Brooks

Yvette "Nada" Brooks Obituary
Yvette "Nada" Brooks Yvette "Nada" Brooks, 58, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in Topeka, KS. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 3:00pm- 7:00pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00am at El Shaddai Ministries: 920 SE Sherman Ave. (Topeka). Please visit Ms. Brooks' celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
