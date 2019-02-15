|
|
Zanetta Schnee Zanetta Sue Schnee, 61, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
Zanetta, meaning God's gift, was born March 14, 1957, in Atwood, Kansas, and graduated from Atwood High School in 1975. She married Jerry Schnee on September 10, 1977. Zanetta worked at St. Francis Hospital in the Home Care Department for almost forty years. She adored her dog, Mazie. Zanetta was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother with a kind, gentle soul and will be greatly missed.
Zanetta's survivors include her husband, Jerry; children, Lee (Emily), and Kayla Seel (Nathaniel); grandchildren, Lydia, Abigail, Eliza, Caleb, Brayden and Brody; siblings, Bob Hrnchir (Cheryl), Sister Mary Jo Hrnchir, Kathy Kefalas, Gene Hrnchir (Meredith), Jane Mitchem (Dale), Patty Scarborough and twin sister, Zandra Carmichael (Ron); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Clyta Davis Hrnchir; siblings, Donna Plourd (Michael) and Henry Jr.; brother-in-law, Chris Kefalas; and her parents-in-law, Harold A. and Myrna E. Schnee.
Family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 17 at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 18 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society sent in care of the funeral home. To leave a condolence online, visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019