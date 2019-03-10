|
Zelda Marie Moran Wright, born February 9, 1925, died March 8, 2019 in her home at Aldersgate Village at the age of 94 She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Murrell, by her parents, Maurice and Esther Moran, and by 3 brothers, Kenneth, Kyle and Francis Moran.
She is survived by her sister, Eva Riley, of Dover and 3 sons, Jerry and wife, Bev of Grove, Oklahoma, Ronald and wife, Renae, of Topeka, and Galen and wife, Rondi,of Olympia, Washington. Before moving to Aldersgate she and Murrell, lived almost 50 years on a farm north of Dover. Zelda had 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She graduated from Dover High School and eventually worked at the supply depot in Topeka during WWII while her husband served in the Pacific. He returned home on their son's first birthday. Besides being a talented, caring mother, she worked for the State of Kansas for a number of years.
Zelda enjoyed working with flowers, gardening, canning, and quilting with the Dover Ladies Aid. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge #733 serving more than 70 years.
She loved sports and watching her sons, grandchildren,and even great grand children excel at their chosen sports. She loved Jayhawk basketball and Royals baseball.
Family will greet friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 10 a.m. at the Dover Federated Church, 13442 SW 57th St. with burial to follow at the Dover Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dover Federated Church; Capper Foundation, 3500 SW 10th St. Topeka, KS 66604 or to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3715 SW 29th, Suite 100, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
