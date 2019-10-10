Aaron B. "Ernie" Vincent, 70, of Campbellsville, was born in Bowling Green on Dec. 27, 1948, to the late Rev. Stanley R. and Christine (Wilson) Vincent. He died on Sept. 23, 2019, at the Grandview Nursing and Rehab Facility.
He is survived by his niece, Kristin Sexton, of Campbellsville; a brother-in-law, a great-niece, a great-nephew and a host friends and extended family.
He was also preceded in death by a sister and a great-nephew.
Graveside service was held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
