Albert Leslie Kilby (1944 - 2019)
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Albert Leslie Kilby, 75, was born in Lebanon, Kentucky, on July 12, 1944, the son of Albert and Dorothy Jones Kilby Bault.
He died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
He is survived by three sons: Richard Kurt Kilby (Kimberly) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Christopher Chad Kilby (fiancée, Marie Anne Arius) of Palm Coast, Florida and John Albert "Chip" Kilby (Holly) of Campbellsville; two grandsons; his former wife and mother of his sons, Susan Nelson Kilby; one sister; two nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Jimmie Graham.
Burial followed in Cox Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
