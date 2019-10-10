Alberta Mae Lamb, 90, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late John B. Cornett and Lucy Perkins Cornett, was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She died on Oct. 1, 2019, in Campbellsville.

She married Clifford H. Lamb and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by one son, Reagan Lamb, and wife Diane, of Port St. Lucie, Florida; one daughter, Leah Lamb, of Jacksonville, Florida; two granddaughters; one grandson; two sisters as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral service was held Oct. 4, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Eugene Quek.

Burial followed in Lebanon National Cemetery.